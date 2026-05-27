Omo-Agege Quits APC Amid Delta Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has announced his resignation from the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC), with immediate effect.

Omo-Agege’s resignation is contained in a letter dated May 22 and addressed to the Chairman of Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North LGA.

The former lawmaker’s Media Aide, Mr Sunday Areh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Asaba and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

It is recalled that Omo-Agege contested the APC senatorial primary election for Delta Central but lost to Sen. Ede Dafinone.

The statement quoted him to have said that recent developments within Delta APC “influenced his decision after consultations with political associates and supporters”.

He was further quoted to have claimed that his political goals and those of his constituents would be better pursued outside the ruling party.

“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta and Nigeria.

“I thank APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate.

“I wish the party well and have requested that my name be removed from all membership records, registers, and communication lists,” he reportedly said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the development and effective representation for Delta Central and Nigeria.

“He stated that he will continue to pursue those objectives outside the APC,” Areh added. (NAN)