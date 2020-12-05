American University Denies Appointing Ganduje As Visiting Professor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The East Carolina University (ECU), USA has debunked the report that it has appointed Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a visiting professor.

According to the university, the said letter of appointment is from one of its faculty and was not authorised by the institution.

African Examiner recalls that the Special Assistant on Media, Abba Anwar, to the governor had stated that Governor Ganduje ’s appointment as a visiting professor to the ECU was contained in a letter sent to the governor by the school through one Dr. Victor Mbarika, a lecturer of International Center for IT and Development at the university’s College of Business on November 30.

“Ganduje was selected due to his accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.”

He added that “Ganduje’s choice is a depiction of close monitoring of his achievements as a governor in the last couple of years, which eventually earned him global recognition and commendation,” Anwar had said.

The letter read in part: “You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large.

“We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria; Fellow, National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria; and your investment in Human Capital Development.

“Looking at your academic, administrative, and overall leadership record in Nigeria and Africa, you fit perfectly in East Carolina University’s goal to remain a leading research and teaching institution in the United States and beyond.”

Reacting, the university, in a statement on its website stated that although Mbarika was its faculty member, he had no right to make such appointment.

The letter reads: “It has been brought to my attention that you received a letter from a faculty member dated November 30, 2020, that appeared to offer you an unpaid appointment in the “International Center for IT and Development” at East Carolina University College of Business.

“I must inform you that the letter you received from Dr. Victor Mbarika, on November 30, 2020, does not convey an authorized offer of appointment or establish any position of scholar or professor at East Carolina University (“ECU”).

“Only the Chancellor, myself, or another official identified in ECU’s published statement on Delegation of Contracting Authority for the Division of Academic Affairs may authorize or sign appointment letters under which faculty are employed. Dr. Mbarika is not such an official.”

When the news broke about his appointment by the University, Nigerians have kicked against such appointment because Mr Ganduje is seen as one of the most corrupt governors in Nigeria.

He has been caught on video stuffing bale of dollar in his pocket, the money that was allegedly paid him as bribes by contractors. He has since denied the bribery allegations but many Nigerians doubt his denial.

