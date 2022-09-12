Collapsed School Fence Kills Two Children In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two children, Samat Saheed and a yet-to-be-identified girl, have been killed after the fence of a school, Covenant Point Academy, fell on them at Ajose Street, in the Amukoko area of Lagos State.

According to the PUNCH, the nine-year-old girl was walking past the entrance of the school to get to her destination in the area while three-year-old Samat was playing around the fence of the school which was close to his mother’s shop when the fence collapsed on them.

According to available information, as the fence collapsed on the children, its impact crushed Samat’s head and killed him instantly; the nine-year-old girl lost consciousness and reportedly died shortly after the incident.

Speaking concerning the issue, an eyewitness, Ganiyu Ayeloja, stated that residents, who were traumatised over the incident, informed the police and the owner of the school had been arrested.

He said, “The police came around and they arrested the owner of the school building. The building has no pillars, they just stacked blocks. The building was not well structured at all; there was no wiring, no pillar, and nothing to hold the building together that’s why it fell easily.

“It is unfortunate that the two children were around that area when it collapsed. One of the children’s parents had a shop close to the school building, that was why he was there and his parents were immediately alerted.

“The Oba of Ijora land was called to the incident yesterday and everyone is sympathising with the deceased families. People from the Lagos State Building Control Agency came to inspect the building this morning (Sunday).”

Another resident, Akinniyi Akinwale, stated that the nine-year-old girl was sent on an errand when the tragic incident happened and when she didn’t return home, her parents began to look for her but were informed that the fence of the building claimed her life.

He said, “The wall in front of the school just fell on both of them. The girl who died was sent on an errand to that street, so no one knew her parents there but she was taken to the hospital after the incident and it wasn’t until night time when her parents started looking for her that they were informed of her death.”

A source disclosed that Samat was buried immediately after the incident.

The Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Adetayo Asagba and the Lagos State Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency,

Ibrahim Farinloye, both stated that they were not aware of the incident when contacted.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has since confirmed the incident.