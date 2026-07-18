2027: Why we endorsed Tinubu — APGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has explained why it endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, saying the decision was based on the party’s long-standing policy and its confidence in his leadership.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, APGA National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, said the endorsement was driven by both policy and conviction.

According to him, the party’s policy of supporting an incumbent president dates back to 2010–2011 when APGA endorsed the presidential candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“There was a lot of thinking that went into that decision. It was fuelled by both policy and conviction,” Ezeokenwa said.

“Policy in the sense that this was what was started some years ago, precisely in 2010–2011, when the party deemed it fit to adopt the presidential candidacy of then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The party has not departed from that policy. It is still intact.”

He added that APGA also believes President Tinubu is moving the country in the right direction through his economic and governance reforms.

“Then, there is conviction, in the sense that the party believes the president is steering the country in the right direction.

“Given the reforms the president has introduced, which align with APGA’s progressive agenda, it is in the party’s best interest to adopt the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

APGA had on Wednesday formally endorsed Tinubu as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.