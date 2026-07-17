Obedient Movement Accuses EFCC of Using Naira Abuse Probe to Intimidate Obi’s Supporters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) —-The Obidient Movement has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of targeting supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peterfollowing the interrogation of two of its members over alleged naira abuse.

On Thursday, the EFCC released two prominent members of the movement, Peter Akah and Oruche Precious, after several hours of questioning over the alleged offence. However, both were instructed to return for further interrogation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the movement condemned what it described as the “invitation, prolonged interrogation, and apparent harassment” of its members.

According to the group, the investigation is politically motivated and reflects selective enforcement, alleging that the anti-graft agency has continued to overlook “humongous atrocities and economic sabotage” allegedly committed by individuals in positions of power.

“We see through this smoke screen. Nobody is under any illusion that the EFCC, under the leadership of Tinubu’s kinsman, Ola Olukoyede, is fighting genuine corruption or out to make the country better,” the statement read.

“This is a targeted attempt to intimidate key supporters of our principal, Mr Peter Obi, while the real criminals robbing Nigeria blind are given executive treatment.”

The movement further alleged that politicians facing corruption allegations often evade scrutiny by defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also accused EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede of focusing on political opponents instead of pursuing high-profile corruption cases. The group referenced allegations involving Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; and former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, arguing that those cases deserve greater attention.

“A serious agency would have beamed its searchlight on the Association of Past & Present Criminals (APPC), who have continued to find shelter in the APC,” the statement said.

“Nigerians already know that the easiest way to avoid any form of scrutiny is to join the APC. That is why anyone who has a major corruption case is more likely to join the party to escape the harassment of the EFCC.”

The movement also alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s children had not been investigated despite claims that they own expensive properties abroad.

Reaffirming its support for the two activists, the group called on the EFCC to discontinue what it described as a politically motivated investigation.

“If the commission truly wants to fight corruption, it must focus its energy on the APC and APPC. By the time it is done thoroughly investigating members of the criminal SPV, Nigeria would be rid of more than 95 percent of its corruption,” it added.

“We will not stand idly by and watch the EFCC perform a political hatchet job for Tinubu and the APC. We stand firmly behind Peter for Nigeria and Mama Pee, and we strongly advise the commission to stop straining at gnats while swallowing camels.”

The EFCC had not responded to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.