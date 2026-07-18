Ghanaian TikToker Jailed For False Claim President Mahama ‘Buried 32 Cows’ To Win2024 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)_—– Accra Circuit Court in Ghana has sentenced TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison for falsely claiming that President John Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Mahama, who first became Ghana’s president in 2012, returned to office in 2024 after winning the election by a landslide.

According to Channel One TV, the court delivered the sentence on Thursday after Alhassan pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news.

Following the ruling, her lawyer, Kwadwo Gyamfi Bonsu, said the court dismissed the charge of electronic abuse, ruling that it lacked the jurisdiction to hear that offence.

Bonsu said the defence appealed for a lighter sentence, but the judge held that the growing number of similar offences required a custodial sentence to serve as a deterrent.

Alhassan was arrested by the Ghana Police Service after videos containing the false and defamatory claims about President Mahama went viral on social media.