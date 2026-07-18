Anambra Teacher Accused of Flogging Pupil to Death Surrenders to Police

(AFRICAN EXMINER) _— A teacher accused of flogging a 12-year-old boy to death in Anambra State has surrendered to the poliThe Anambra State Police Command said the suspect, Mrs Dim Ebere, 47, voluntarily reported to the Neni Police Station in Anaocha Local Government Area after days of manhunt by security operatives.

The incident reportedly happened at a school in Adazi-Enu, where the 12-year-old pupil allegedly died from injuries sustained during the flogging.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspect turned herself in following sustained operations by the command’s Safe School Protection Squad.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with officers of the Neni Divisional Police Headquarters and with the support of community leaders and other stakeholders in Adazi-Ani.

According to Ikenga, the suspect is currently in police custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka, where the investigation will be concluded.

The police commended the Adazi-Ani community, the traditional institution and other stakeholders for their cooperation, which helped in securing the suspect’s surrender.

The command assured the family of the deceased and the public that it remains committed to ensuring justice is served.

It also urged residents to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their own hands, and continue to provide useful information to support ongoing investigations and other policing efforts across the state.