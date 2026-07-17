Anambra Police Arraigns 3 Suspects Over Alleged Defilement, Rape In Gender Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 —–As part of efforts to ensure that vulnerable persons are protected and victims of sexual and gender-based violence gets justice, the Anambra state police Command Wednesday arraigned three suspects before the Gender Magistrate Court sitting in Awka over alleged incest, Defilement and rape

Spokesman of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the “suspects were arraigned on separate charges bordering on alleged incest, defilement, and rape following the conclusion of Police investigations.

He gave names of those arraigned to includes, Ikenna Mojekwu, who is facing charges of alleged incest for reportedly engaging in unlawful sexual acts with his 14-year old daughter in Aguluzoigbo.

“Also arraigned was Chibuike Ikemelu, who is alleged to have had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, resulting in pregnancy in Abatete.

“The third suspect, Chukwuma Emenike, aged 16 years old was arraigned on allegations of defiling an 8-year-old girl in Umuoji.

According to Ikenga, the “suspects were arraigned after investigations by the Police and were remanded in accordance with the orders of the court. The matters have been adjourned to later dates for further hearing.

“To this end, the Command reiterates its resolve to investigate and diligently prosecute all cases involving sexual and gender-based violence and further encourages victims and members of the public to promptly report such offences.

It assured that every report will be treated with the seriousness it deserves while safeguarding the rights of victims and ensuring due process.