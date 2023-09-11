Anambra Police Arraign 33 Suspects in Court For Cultism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra State Police Command said it has arraigned thirty three suspected cultists in court for sundry criminal charges in the wake of a new crackdown ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

The police public Relations officer PPRO DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the suspects who were arraigned in two batches of Nine and Twenty Four were charged with membership of unlawful societies; unlawful possession of firearms; Unlawful possession and use of hard drugs and other psychotropic substances.

“Several suspects are still being held in custody and investigation into various murders committed by suspected cultists still ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police has reiterated his stand that there will be no sacred cow in the new offensive against cultists.

He said the Command will never compromise the ongoing investigation and any one indicted by evidence will be brought to book no matter how highly placed.