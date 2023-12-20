Anambra Police Operatives Arrest Couple Who Bought One Month Old Baby For N30K

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command, has arrested a couple returning from Lagos State, South West Nigeria for celebration of Christmas in South East, for buying a one-month-old baby on their way back.

Spokesman for the Command Deputy Superintendent of police DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

He said the baby was bought at the sum of thirty thousand naira (N30,000).

Ikenga disclosed that the couple was arrested at the Bridgehead, Onitsha, after the police intercepted the commercial luxurious bus conveying the couple and other passengers.

The interception, according to him, followed an alarm raised by one of the passengers in the bus, who secretly contacted the Anambra State Police Command through its Control Room hotline and informed them of what was happening when she discovered that despite how long the little baby had been crying inside the bus all the way from Lagos, the woman carrying him as his mother refused to breastfeed him.

“The good samaritan put a call through to Anambra Police on its Control Room hotline in Awka, which then relayed the information to the Police at Bridgehead in Onitsha.

“The Police laid in wait for the luxury bus as was described, and intercepted it in the evening hours. The couple and the Baby were identified and brought down for questioning.

“They confessed buying the child from its mother in Ajah, Lagos for the sum of N30,000.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who thanked the good-spirited citizen for his humane concern in giving the information that led to the rescue of the child, also commended Police Operatives for their vigilance and dedication to duty.

“He has directed that the couple be handed to National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

However, ‘the Baby has been handed to the state Ministry of Women Affairs for care by the State Government.” Ikenga hinted





