Anambra Police Operatives Gun Down Kidnapper, Rescue Victim With Minor Injury

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Men of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, one Abuchi (Surname withheld) from Orumba South Council area of the state at Obosi.

The state Police public Relations officer PPRO DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this Sunday via a statement made available to African Examiner.

According to him, “the Operatives while on Anti-Crime Patrol in Obosi at about 7.30 pm, 9th September, 2023 were stopped by residents and informed about a kidnap incident.

The public spirited citizens pointed to the Police in the direction the kidnappers went after seizing their victim.

“Police then trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building sorrounded by bush in Umuota Village, Obosi where a gunfire exchange with the kidnappers ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested while others escaped, some with bullet wounds. One double barrel pistol, two live and one expended catridge were recovered from the gang.

“Arrested suspect gave his name as Nwasu Ikenna from Obosi. He identified those that escaped as Ebuka a.k.a Big; Chinedu Emmanuel and Chukwu Ojoto.

“The hoodlum who identified Ebuka as leader of the gang gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the team for its gallantry has directed that the suspects at large be declared wanted and hunted down.

He assured the people of Obosi and Anambra State citizens and residents that the Police Command will not relent in its onslaught against crime until it is brought to the barest minimum.





