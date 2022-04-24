APC Begins Sales Of Nomination Forms Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The rescheduled sales of expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will now begin nationwide on Tuesday.

The exercise which was scheduled to have begun yesterday (Saturday) was postponed due to some logistics and administrative challenges. A party source who spoke in confidence told our correspondent that the new date was arrived at on Friday night in Abuja by the party.

African Examiner further learnt that nomination forms for aspirants to the State House of Assembly will be sold in the various states as the party has decided to send this category of forms to each of 36 State headquarters of the party. The sales of forms for other positions from the House of Representatives, Senate,

Governorship and Presidency will be carried out in Abuja by the party. It was however gathered that this category of forms to be sold in Abuja will be at a designated place by the party due to the ongoing renovation of the national secretariat of the party.

“The sales of expression of interest and nomination forms will now start nationwide on Tuesday.

The NWC is conscious of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) June 3rd deadline given to all political parties, hence, it was resolved that forms for State Houses of Assembly be sold at the state level. The

National Secretariat will dispatch the State House of Assembly forms to the states over the weekend to enable them to start on Tuesday.

“For those aspiring for other positions from House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidential, their forms will be sold by the National Secretariat at a designated place to be announced by Monday.

The ongoing renovation at the Mohammadu Buhari House necessitated the change in venue of sales.” Our source further said: “but for the delay in the delivery of the forms by the printers, the NWC is committed to concluding all arrangements for the conduct of primaries as scheduled by INEC.

African Examiner reported yesterday that the sale of party nomination forms has been postponed till sometime this week. Efforts to get the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sualiman Muhammad Arugungu failed but a source in the Directorate of Organisation confirmed the new date. “We are good to go by Tuesday. Detail information about the exercise will soon be made known to the Press,” our source offered.