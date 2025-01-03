APC Claims Peter Obi Wants To Incite Nigerians Against Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that Peter Obi’s New Year message is “misleading and an attempt to score cheap political points”.

It is worth recalling that Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

During his New Year message to Nigerians, Obi slammed President Bola Tinubu, he expressed serious concerns over the state of the country.

According to him, corruption has been fully entrenched in government and nepotism has also become the order of the day under President Tinubu.

Reacting, the APC in a statement issued by Felix Morka, APC spokesperson, stated that the assessment of the former Anambra governor was faulty.

The APC berated Obi of portraying himself as “a leading doomsayer, omniscient and philosopher’s stone” while failing to deliver “meaningful achievements during his eight-year tenure as governor in Anambra state”.

“In reality, 18 months later, the economy, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has shown a steady record of progress,” the statement reads.

“Despite these and other initial beneficial outcomes of ongoing reforms, the administration is doubling its effort to ensure their fullest benefits for the transformation of our country.

“It is a thing of irony that Obi, who now arrogates to himself to be omniscient and philosopher’s stone, when it comes to our nation’s challenges, left no record of significant achievement, let alone transformation of any kind, in his eight-year tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

“Like his co-travellers in the PDP, Obi’s obsessive pessimism and endless but futile effort to incite public outrage against the administration is borne out of the realization that Tinubu is unwittingly cementing their political irrelevance by his visionary and full-throttle reform.

“Under the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu is dutifully turning our nation’s fortunes around. We urge Nigerians to remain confident of better days ahead.”

The ruling party further stated that the goal of President Tinubu is to reduce inflation from 34 percent to 15 percent in 2025.

“With the vigour in the administration’s war on corruption, evidenced by ongoing investigations and trial of well-heeled Nigerians, Obi’s pontification on the urgent need to tame corruption is a clear case of carrying coal to Newcastle,” the party added.