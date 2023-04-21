Tension In Imo, As Unknown Gunmen Kill 5 Police Officers, Couple

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Ngor Okpala local government of Imo state, as the deadly unknown Gunmen terrorizing the state Friday killed five policemen at Okpala Junction in the locality.

It was gathered that criminal elements equally killed a couple identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu who hailed from Amankwo Okpala community.

The incident which has thrown residents of the locality into fear, has also paralyzed panic as commercial engagements in the area.

A Source, who claimed to be related to the killed couple and identified himself as Uche said the slain policemen, drove from neighboring Abo Mbaise police division to eat at the junction, when some gunmen drove to the place and opened fire on them.

According to him, while three police officers were shot dead at the scene, two others ran to a nearby shop, but their attackers raced to the shop and killed them and equally killed a couple who owned the shop they ran into.

The Source who craved anonymity also hinted that after killing the policemen, the gunmen carted away their five rifles.

“It is a black Friday in our community. Gunmen around 8am shot five policemen dead at Okpala junction.

“The policemen drove in a white coloured Hilux from Aboh Mbaise Police Division to eat at the junction.

“As they were eating, gunmen drove to the place and opened fire on them. Two out of the five policemen ran to a nearby shop where a couple sold meat pie and sachet water.

“After killing the three policemen, they came two the shop where the two other officers were hiding and killed them. They also killed a husband and wife that owned the shop.

“They took away their rifles and drove off. This is so unfortunate.

“Our community is bleeding. Everybody is confused. The couple just relocated from Lagos about one year ago.

“We just deposited their bodies in a mortuary. The market is shut. People here ran away out of shock and fear. This is unbelievable,” the source said.

As at the time of filing this report the Imo state police Command was yet to make any statement on the incident, even as effort by our Correspondent to reach the State police public Relations officer PPRO Mike Abbatam was not successful, as calls put across to his mobile cell phone could not go through.