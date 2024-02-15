APC Names Uzodimma Edo Primary Committee Chair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, on Wednesday, announced the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as chairman of a seven-member committee to conduct the February 17 primary election to elect the party’s governorship flagbearer in Edo State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, on Wednesday.

Argungu said Uzodinma would be assisted by the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, who has been chosen as Deputy Chairman of the primary election committee.

He said, “Other members of the Primary Election Committee include a former Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s flagbearer in the Plateau State 2023 governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa; Lawan Garba and Rabiu Suleiman. who will serve as the secretary.”

The APC had cleared all the 12 aspirants jostling for the sole party ticket to contest the September 22 Edo governorship election.

The successful aspirants were the immediate past State Chairman of the APC, Gideon Ikhine; ex-Minister of State, National Economic Planning, Prince Clem Agba; former Edo State governor, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor; senator representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo; erstwhile deputy governor, Lucky Imasuen; former governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and lawmaker representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Anamero Dekeri.

Others were ex-Zonal Organising Secretary for South-South, Blessing Agbohmere; House of Representatives member, Dennis Idahosa, former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe; Col. David Imuse and Major General Charles Airhiavbere (retd).





