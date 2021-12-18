Customs Intercepts Container Loaded With Guns In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria Customs Service officials attached to Tin Can Island Command have reportedly intercepted a container carrying cartons of guns.

According to available information, the owner of the container was said to have declared the content of the container as plasma televisions.

Confirming this, the Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Customs, Mr Uche Ejesieme, stated that the container of guns was discovered during a routine examination at terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT.

Ejesieme said, “The officers intercepted a container loaded with weapons, but as we speak, what we have done as a command is that we have written to the terminal to evacuate the container immediately to enforcement unit for 100 per cent examination so that we can actually ascertain the quantity and other relevant information.

“So, as we speak, we expect the terminal to evacuate the container to the enforcement unit where we intend to strip it, and the quantity, names of people involved and other further information would be available”.

He disclosed that after examining the container at the enforcement unit of the command, the Customs high command in Abuja would be informed about the container.

“This is why we have not issued an official statement regarding the seizure.

“As we speak, we do not have full details of who is behind the import, country of import and the model of guns.

“All these will be made known at the end of investigations,” he said.