APC Stakeholders Hail Inclusion Of Senator Nnamani Of PDP In Tinubu’s Campaign Council

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Mainstream Members of the Enugu state Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, have applauded the inclusion of former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, of the People’s Democratic party PDP into the All progressive Congress APC presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Senator Nnamani, a close ally of the 2023 APC presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, currently represents Enugu East Senatorial district in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS, and is also seeking reelection under his party, the PDP.

African Examiner reports that the Inclusion of the PDP federal lawmaker’s name in the APC presidential Campaign team has continued to generate reactions among members of his party in Enugu State.

However, the campaign posters of Senator Nnamani, and that of Tinubu, flooded streets of Enugu on Tuesday, same day the PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar held South East Zonal stakeholders meeting in Enugu.

The former Enugu governor was also conspicuously missing at the meeting which lasted several hours amid tight security

. Since Senator Nnamani’s name was published by the APC, the party has continued to vigorously defend his inclusion on the list, a development that has unsettled PDP members in Enugu State.

Apart from flooding the streets with the Nnamani/Tinubu campaign posters, the Senator also took to his social media handle to eulogize and express support for Tinubu.

This was happening at the same time Atiku was meeting with PDP stakeholders in Enugu.

Nnamani wrote on his verified face book page: “HE Tinubu is my friend, brother and colleague. I have great respect for him, his political antecedents and strides in governance. And I am very proud and well pleased with him. Anybody belly aching should go…. himself.”

Reacting to the development, leader of the mainstream members of Enugu State APC who are also foundation members of the party, Comrade Adolphus Ude, described Nnamani’s inclusion in the APC presidential Campaign Council as a ‘welcome Development’, adding that as a grass root mobilizer, there is no doubt that the Ex- Enugu State governor will add value to the Tinubu presidential project in Enugu.

Ude, who is the pioneer Deputy State Chairman of APC in Enugu, and a grass root mobilizer, said: “we the mainstream members of the party are happy with the development, because we know it will translate into political gains for our presidential hopeful, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the ballot box, come 2023.

“The APC political romance with Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, is a master stroke. Because we know what the former Enugu State governor is capable of doing for his long time good friend, Ahmed Tinubu with his Ebeano political structure in the state.

According to Ude, “I think those who conceived that idea of bringing Senator Nnamani onboard the APC presidential Campaign project, are political master planners. We the mainstream members don’t have any doubt in our minds that the relationship is going to yield tremendous benefit to our party during the forthcoming general election.

Ude said : “This development has shown that it’s always good to maintain good relationship. Nnamani is declaring his support for his good friend, and former governor colleague, Ahmed Tinubu, because of the cordial and fantastic relationship they had been enjoying over the years. This reminds me of the saying that: a friend in need, is a friend indeed .

“Nnamani is a grass root mobilizer just like his friend, Tinubu, and both of them have their support base and political structures across party line.

” Besides, as an astute and experienced politician, the APC presidential Standard bearer, would want to utilize every opportunity that comes his way, such as this one provided by Senator Nnamani.

So, we the mainstream members of APC in Enugu State are waiting for the right time for very distinguished Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, to convey meeting of all APC faithful at the grass root with a view to forming a formidable think -Tank that will drive the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign at the Grass Root levels in Enugu State.

Ude stated that “with the Nnamani’s disposition, the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign project will no doubt experience huge success in the 17 local government areas of Enugu State, despite the fact that the factional State Chairman of the party , Chief Ugochukwu Agballa and cohorts , have been allegedly working against the APC presidential project.

“We learnt that Agballa and his co- travelers in Enugu APC, are bittered over the Nnamani’s romance and disposition to the Tinubu’s presidential project, just because of their selfish interest and resolve to make sure that APC loses Enugu State in 2033.

“A reliable information in our disposal has it that the Embattled Agballa, and his fellow anti- Tinubu supporters have concluded plans to petition the Director General of the APC presidential Campaign Council and national Secretariat over the Nnamani’s inclusion.