Yul Edochie’s Prayer For President Tinubu Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edocchie has again stirred the hornet nest after he prayed that God should give President Tinubu long life.

The African Examiner writes that Yul Edochie, who is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, on Wednesday, took to his social media account praying that God grant Tinubu long life to deliver his good plans to Nigerians.|

According to him, President Tinubu can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because they are suffering and make the country great again.

Edochie writes: “I’ll keep praying for you Sir. @officialABAT

“For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria. Nigerians have suffered so much.

“And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban.”

The African Examiner captures some of the reactions of netizens concerning this development.

@princebonelove writes: “I do like and respect you but for this post is like you’re looking for favour from him remember that Peter obi won the election.”

@JuliusElum writes: “You won’t get any appointment Oga. Focus on movie and keep raising young people. That’s what you are called to do. And you do it very well. When the time to get into politics comes. It will happen effortless. For now, keep building yourself, others and make MONEY.”

@nkechi_first writes: “Not Yul looking for cheap engagement again.”

@William71272352 writes: “Focus on your movie business, that appointment is not for you mr Mugu.”

@chalision writes: “If I ever watch any of your movies again make I bend!!! Always chasing clout!!!”

@WajohBala writes: “That’s the spirit. He is the President and everyone should wish him well and also pray for a progressive Nigeria. Ndi Obedients should keep crying and wiping their tears at the same.”

@akolawoleemman1 writes: “This post of yours really shows why your marriage is the way it is, bro leave prayers first,go and continue the skit you and your wife use to do.”

@Seaside8881 writes: “From Odogwu to Odiegwu. From Presidential Contestant to Prayer Warrior. Continue.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



