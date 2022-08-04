APC Unveils Plateau Governor Lalong As DG Presidential Campaign Council

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday unveiled Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as Director General, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, also disclosed that Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo would serve as the spokesman of the campaign council.

Adamu spoke to State House Correspondents after he led a delegation to President Muhammmadu Buhari to intimate him with the development. The delegation include the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima

The APC Chairman while fielding questions explained that the Muslim Muslim ticket of the party would not affect the victory of the party in the 2023 election.

According to him, Tinubu and Shetimma have track record of achievements and excellence, stressing that what the country needs at the moment was the right leadership with people who have the competence.

The APC Chairman stressed that it would be an act of sabotage for any member of the party to play up the issue of religion instead of supporting the party to ensure victory in the 2023 election.

“We in the APC are talking to our members in relation to the issue of religion in the choice of candidates, saying that anything short of support for the candidates would be sabotage”, Adamu said.

Speaking on his appointment as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign, Lalong said he would be able to discharge his duties considering his leadership positions as the Governor of Plateau state as well as Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum.

Also speaking on the Muslim Muslim ticket, Shettima explained that himself and Tinubu have track record of achievements and excellence.

“Let us discuss issues, how to propel the nation to greatness is what we should discuss”, Shettima added.