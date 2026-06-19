APGA Founding Chairman, Chekwas Okorie Cautions Against Undermining SEDC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder, and pioneer National Chairman of the All progressives Grand Alliance APGA Chief Chekwas Okorie, has called on stakeholders particularly the political class in the South East geo political zone of Nigeria to avoid conducts capable of undermining the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC)

The Igbo leader who commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the commission and giving it a clear mandate to address developmental challenges confronting the zone, insisted that the region must avoid acts that could jeopardize the objective of the Commission.

Our Correspondent reports that the Commission led by Mr. Mark Okoye recently got enmeshed in controversy after it appeared before the Senate Committee led by former Abia state governor, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu.

The Committee, had during it’s meeting with the SEDC Board members expressed dissatisfaction with the manner the intervention organization is handling the about 16 billion naira recently allocated to it by the federal government.

Since after the Senate outing, there had been mixed reactions amongst the people of the south East region, as some groups are already calling for the dissolution of the commission’s board.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu on Wednesday, Okorie, argued that six months was too short for anyone to access the operations of the commission.

According to Okorie, the South East must desist from “hurting itself” at a time when a long-awaited development institution is beginning to take shape.

He said “I have been involved in the struggle for the South East for over 50 years without interruption.

“I know how much damage we do to ourselves, especially when good things are about to come our way,”.

“This is the first time we have a commission specifically designed to tackle the issues arising from the neglect and devastation suffered by the South East after the Biafra civil war.

He said “Whatever reservations some people may have, President Tinubu deserves commendation for taking the bold step of not only approving the commission expeditiously but also providing it with a specific mandate,” he stated.

The Elder Statesman, posited that relying solely on federal government statutory allocations would not be sufficient for the SEDC to achieve its objectives.

He noted that its management was right to seek alternative funding sources and investor partnerships.

Okorie noted that projects such as interstate rail transportation, gas development, electricity generation, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship support and skills acquisition require substantial investments that can only be attracted through well-prepared feasibility studies and professional consultancy services.

“If you want investors to come and invest in the South East, you must have documents showing the viability of those projects. Consultancy is about preparing such documents. Without them, how do you attract investors?” He asked.

On the issues of alleged non prudent expenditure by the Commission raised by the Senate Committee, particularly as it concerns office accommodation and consultancy services, Okorie questioned why the committee waited several months before raising the issues publicly.

He said “The Senate appropriated funds for the commission and has oversight responsibility. If there were concerns, why did they not engage the commission earlier.

“If an office was rented for N153 million in Abuja, what stopped members of the committee from driving there to inspect it?” He queried.

The Igbo leader, however, described the public dispute as unfortunate and capable of creating the impression that some persons were working against the interests of the South East.

“Let us stop hurting ourselves, saying its too early. After the commission waited for about one year and eight months before receiving funds, six months later the Senate committee suddenly began to raise alarm publicly.

He posited that Oversight should be carried out diligently and maturely, without creating the impression that there are ulterior motives,” he said.

Okorie picked holes on the commission’s communication strategy, pointing out that inadequate public engagement had created room for rumours and speculation.

“The commission has not done enough publicity. People need to know its constraints, what it has achieved and what plans it has for the funds already released.

He insisted that better communication would keep those who want to cause confusion at bay,”.

Okorie, therefore, advised SEDC leadership to strengthen its presence across the zone by making its Enugu head office fully activated and operational and establishing offices in all five South-East states of Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia.

“They should have functional offices in the five states and engage local people to communicate their policies, programmes and activities.

“Their communication is poor, and that creates room for rumours and all sorts of allegations against the commission,” Okorie added.

Chief Okorie, maintained that while accountability remains vital, stakeholders should support rather than undermine an institution established to drive the development of the South East.

He urged all and sundry in the region to give the Commission the necessary support it deserve for the interest of the zone.

ENDs