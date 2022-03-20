Apostle Johnson Suleman Speaks On Arsenal’s Latest Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries, Auchi, Edo State, has stated that Arsenal is back to the UEFA Champions League.

Suleman disclosed this as he reacted to Arsenal’s Premier League 1-0 victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.

African Examiner recalls that Bukayo Saka was the scorer of the game in the 30th minute as Arsenal defeated Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Following the win over Aston Villa, Arsenal is now in the fourth position on the Premier League table with 54 points from 28 games.

The club is behind Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea on the log.

Taking to his Twitter account, Suleman who is an Arsenal fan, wrote: “Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal. Lovely to see the boys grind out results the way they just did ,Well done!

“Barring Any surprise, we are back to UCL Brilliant.”