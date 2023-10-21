Arrest Gumi Over Comments On Wike, Christians, Ohaneze Tell Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Engr. Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has enjoined the Nigerian police to arrest and prosecute popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi concerning his recent outburst on Christians in Nigeria.

The African Examiner recalls that Gumi was recently quoted as saying it was dangerous to entrust Nigeria’s national security in the hands of southerners and Christians.

Gumi stated this when he condemned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office and planning to collaborate with Israel over security issues in Abuja.

According to Gumi, Wike intends to make Abuja an extension of Tel Aviv and bearded Muslims in Abuja would be tagged Osama Bin Ladin and killed.

Reacting, Ohaneze, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Saturday, described the outburst as a dangerous declaration of religious war against Christians.

The statement read: “We categorically denounce this divisive rhetoric, as it undermines the principles of religious freedom and inclusivity that our great nation stands for.

“Nigeria is a multicultural society where every citizen, regardless of religious affiliations, deserves equal rights and opportunities.”

Isiguzoro applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Wike, a Christian and ex-Rivers State Governor, as Minister of the FCT.

“Their collaboration represents the unity and progress that Nigeria needs to overcome its challenges and build a prosperous future for all her citizens.”





