Arsenal Draw Bayern, Man City Battle Real Madrid In UCL Quarters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League following Friday’s draw at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Champions League Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Below is the full list of quarter-finals fixtures:

Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP)

– First legs to be played April 9/10, second legs April 16/17

Semi-finals

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City

– First legs to be played April 30/May 1, second legs May 7/8