Arsenal Draw Bayern, Man City Battle Real Madrid In UCL Quarters Friday, March 15th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League following Friday’s draw at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Champions League Quarter-Finals Fixtures
Below is the full list of quarter-finals fixtures:
Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP)
– First legs to be played April 9/10, second legs April 16/17
Semi-finals
Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona
Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City
– First legs to be played April 30/May 1, second legs May 7/8
