W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Arsenal Draw Bayern, Man City Battle Real Madrid In UCL Quarters

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Friday, March 15th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League following Friday’s draw at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. 

Champions League Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Below is the full list of quarter-finals fixtures:

Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP)

– First legs to be played April 9/10, second legs April 16/17

Semi-finals

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City

– First legs to be played April 30/May 1, second legs May 7/8

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=94472

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us