Armed Robbers Attacked Abuja Estate, Not Bandits —Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said there was no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate but a robbery attack contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the clarification became necessary, following reports making the rounds in some sections of the media that bandits attacked Gwarimpa Estate and abducted some residents.

“The Command wishes to set the records straight that on June 6, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Operatives of the command attached to Galadima Divisional Headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the estate, the robbers took to their heels.

“The gallant operatives, however, gave them a chase and in the process, they abandoned some of the items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops.”

Adeh said it was disheartening that some news platforms chose to trend false narratives without following the ethics and standards of balancing news material before publishing.

She reiterated the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babaji Sunday, to ensure the safety of residents and swift response to all distress calls.