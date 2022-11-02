Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Condoles With Davido And Chioma Over The Loss Of Their Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condoled popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido and Chioma Rowland concerning the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Tinubu passed his condolence message and that of his wife and family at the unfortunate loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke who was said to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st November 2022.

In the post shared on his Twitter account, Tinubu said that the death of the child was tragic and he prayed that God should grant the family the strength to deal with the painful loss.

“Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.”