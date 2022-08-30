ASUU Declares Total, Indefinite Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday declared a “comprehensive, total and indefinite strike”.

It cited the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address its demands.

The leadership of the union said the indefinite strike took effect from 12.01a.m yesterday.

ASUU took the decision at the end of an emergency National Executive Council meeting at its secretariat in Abuja.

“In view of the foregoing, and following extensive deliberations on government’s response to the resolution of 14th February 2022 so far, NEC concluded that the demands of the union had not been satisfactorily addressed.

“Consequently, NEC resolved to transmute the roll-over strike to a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01 a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022,” ASUU said in a statement by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke.

The union said it remained focused on the full implementation of the December 23, 2020, Memorandum of Action for quick restoration of industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities.

It also said it remained open to reasonable engagements as it had always done.

“NEC acknowledged with appreciation past and current efforts by eminent Nigerians and groups to mediate in the lingering crisis.

“Our union remains open to reasonable engagements as we have always done. However, ASUU remains focused on the full implementation of the 23rd December 2020 Memorandum of Action for quick restoration of industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities,” ASUU said in the statement.

The ASUU NEC regretted that the union had experienced “a lot of deceit of the highest level” in the last five and half years as the Federal Government engaged ASUU in fruitless and unending negotiation “without a display of utmost fidelity”.

The union, which said it was disappointed in agents of the government, lambasted the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu for alleged falsehood and misrepresentation of facts aimed at scoring cheap political gains.