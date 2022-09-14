Tukur Mamu Is A Terror Financier, DSS Tells Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday told a Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja that its preliminary investigation established that hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is a terror sponsor.

In an affidavit in support of its ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and filed before the court, the DSS also described Mamu as a logistic supplier to both local and foreign terror groups.

The security agency added that Mamu,who had been leading negotiations with the abductors of the Kaduna-bound train passengers March 28, was on his to a meeting with foreign terrorist leaders before his interception last week.

He was arrested on September 6 in Cairo, Egypt, with his two wives and deported. They were picked up on arrival at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano by operatives of the DSS.

His wives were later released by the operatives, who after ransacking his home and office, announced the recovery of incriminating materials, including military accoutrements.

Presiding Justice Evelyn Maha yesterday granted the motion ex-parte by counsel for the DSS, Ahmed Magaji. The motion sought an order to detain Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald, for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The motion, dated September 12, was filed by U.N. Dauda, a lawyer with the security outfit.

The accompanying affidavit was deposed to by an official, Hamza Pandogari.

In the affidavit, Pandogari said: “Mamu was intercepted by Nigerian foreign partners on his way to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with commanders and top leaders of terrorists organisations across the globe.”

He added: “Upon his interception, and subsequent repatriation back to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office and home in Sabon Kawo, GRA and Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered.

“The self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator (Mamu) exploited the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abet as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.

“Preliminary investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism as well as terrorism financing against him.

“The defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups.

“The action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of several security personnel in Northcentral and Northeast parts of Nigeria.

“The defendant has discreetly given several information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria.

“The investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advance expertise to conclude.

“Some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“The activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.”

The DSS listed some of the items it recovered from Manu’s residence and office to include $151, £20, 1, 530 Indian Rupees; one Saudi Riyald; 70 Dirham; N1,560,000 and 16 assorted foreign coins.