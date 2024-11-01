ASUU: FUNDING PUBLIC EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS – A DIALOGUE

Andrew A. Erakhrumen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – We will be presenting a synopsised dialogue between two nameless acquaintances in this piece. One will

be referred to as anonymous while the other, who is a lecturer in a Nigerian public university, will assume

the pseudonym Acada. Anonymous touches on issues that may sound critical of lecturers and players in

the administration of Nigeria’s public higher educational institutions while Acada tries to provide other

personal opinion. It is important to allow for discussants’ right to personal opinion irrespective of reader’s

own. In any case, these public tertiary educational institutions call for serious internal sanitation. Read on:

Anonymous: There’re some things I’d liked us to discuss the last time we talked but for inadequate time.

Acada: Oh! Is that so? Alright, let’s create some time for a chat. What’s it? I’m all ears! Tell me about it!

Anonymous: It’s about some of your views. I hope you won’t be angry to hear my perspective on them?

Acada: Why’ll I be angry since you won’t be aiming at rattling my cage as wazzocks purposely try to do?

Anonymous: I won’t make you angry on purpose but my thoughts may cause you a slight inconvenience!

Acada: There’s no problem! Go ahead, let me hear you! That’s why we’re friends; or aren’t we anymore?

Anonymous: We’re still! OK! Why’s it that those of you referring to yourselves as scholars in Nigeria’s

higher educational institutions proffer solutions to societal challenges but find it difficult to solve yours?

Acada: I don’t think I do understand that your last statement; please, can you make yourself clear to me?

Anonymous: Chuo! See your face o! We neva start the discussion proper you don dey vex squeeze face?

Acada: Me? I dey squeeze face? For wetin? Na you dey think so o! Nor look “Uche” face o, just talk am!

Anonymous: OK! Look at you lecturers – members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU

– have started mobilising for a strike! You’re in the news again for it – as always! Why’s it that when you

disagree with governments, that’s the only thing you resort to? Can’t you find other means, apart from

strike, for resolving differences with governments? See, people now derogatively call lecturers “strikers”!

Acada: Thank you so much for those frequently asked questions! First of all, strike isn’t the first and only

action taken when ASUU disagrees with governments; all the strikes you’ve seen in public universities

have been the last resort when other good efforts by well-meaning people failed, as programmed by those

benefiting from such failure! This is one of the reasons why ASUU asked people like you to offer

sustainable alternative(s) to strike in dealing with the kind of governments we’ve been having in Nigeria.

Yet, no one that I know has been able to provide any new idea except the rehash of pedestrian suggestions

we’ve been used to over the years! To the best of my knowledge, ASUU as a union of intellectuals has

done everything – except to bribe civil servants and politicians – in order to avoid labour disputes in these

universities that’re depreciating to unrecognition while retaining university only in their names! I think,

from now on, ASUU should constantly publicise its stressful efforts at preventing labour crisis in these

universities, especially the ones made to fail by whomever; the public should know! This, I think, will

assist ASUU’s image by showing that it isn’t a strike-monger as you people want the public to believe!

Anonymous: All the unions have always been complaining that public universities are poorly funded but

state and federal governments claim that they make sizeable amount of funding available to you people!

They also claim that you generate revenue in these institutions but corruption “swallows” these monies!

Acada: Firstly, I expect you to know that public universities aren’t “revenue” generating entities in

countries like Nigeria. If you expect this from them as they’re, today, you must be joking because they

don’t have the wherewithal for such! Apart from this, if it’s true that corruption has been “swallowing”

funds made available to, or generated by, public universities; don’t the governments know who to ask

questions from? Can’t these governments take necessary action(s)? In fact, this nonsensical buck-passing

is satanic! If there’re people stealing public resources in these universities, civil servants and those in

governments are much likely to be the enablers! If they’ve made resources available to these institutions

but are frittered away or stolen, are governments supposed to sit idle without asking questions from those

administering the institutions? You people always make it look as if the university monetary resources are

jointly managed by University Administrations and ASUU! That’s completely incorrect! This is why it is

annoying when you say so-and-so funding was made available to “you people”! Which “you people”?

Anonymous: I’m still unconvinced by your comments about under-funding in public universities! How

d’you want me to believe it with the way those administering these universities live unexplainable

ostentatious lifestyles the way Nigerian politicians do? For instance, have you taken note of the types of

vehicles your people buy for official purpose? D’you know how much these vehicles cost? What about

monies spent on fuelling and maintaining them? Many of them move in convoy on campuses! I’ve seen

them in social gatherings displaying affluence, sometimes outcompeting politicians you always criticise!

When I see things like these, I wonder why and how you want me to believe the under-funding narrative.

Acada: You may be correct on some of your observations but not all. Yes, I agree that these institutions

like others require cleansing in certain areas. Even so, there’re still some administrators that are prudent

with public money; but sincerely, they're fast depleting in number! We know them! You should also try to

know them by their fruits! As I said elsewhere, Nigerian society is strongly dictating warpedness to these

higher educational institutions! The “gown” is no more shaping the “town”! It’s now the reverse! Hardly

will you be able to distinguish between “town and gown” now; they’ve fused together! I’m perfectly

aware that this opinion of mine isn’t “politically correct”. However, I’m convinced that I owe the society

my “truth”. Owing to the nefarious propaganda mills, I know it really ain’t your fault; you’re just being

sucked in by misinformation of governments and other enemies of academics/scholars in Nigerian public

universities! Irrespective of your earlier observations, what’ve you people done concerning the warped

“Nigerian system” that allows for what you’ve just criticised? If you’ve opportunity will you be different?

Anonymous: Give me an opportunity; I’ll be different! If you don’t try me, you mayn’t be able to verify!

Acada: It’s alright! Time to assess you will come but I’ve heard what you’ve just said from other people!

Anonymous: I’ll like to have your opinion on why you think those in governments are almost always at

loggerheads with you people in higher educational institutions most especially the (public) universities.

Acada: That’s a question I’d had to ask, too! I’ll limit my response to an aspect of deliberate educational

underdevelopment of a people by its mediocre quality political elite. What I mean here’s that Nigeria is

now saddled with a political class dominated by people with poor quality minds unable to function in a

society run on intellectualism and enlightenment! They’re excellent at purveying nescience! Darkness, in

terms of ignorance, favours their continuous existence and relevance! Someone said darkness doesn’t

exist; it’s the absence of light! So, why’re you expecting them to encourage those bringing light to expel

darkness? Proper education expels ignorance that these poor quality minds bask in! To worsen the matter,

most of those in Nigerian governments are comprador bourgeoisies to the (western/eastern) imperialists.

There’re well-articulated imperialists’ structures; some are in the form of (money-lending) ‘Shylock’

institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). Let me conclude my thoughts

by quoting from what Omotoye Olorode puts in his book as ASUU’s long-time candid observation

concerning what I’m trying to communicate to you here, “…..ASUU concludes that it is ultimately the

desire [of the World Bank, IMF, their allies and agents] to wrest control of the most populous and

potentially wealthiest African nation from its people. In every nation, the educational system is an

expression of the national ideal……the World Bank [IMF and its allies and agents] know(s) that by the

taking control of Nigerian universities, it can control the pace and direction of Nigeria’s development…..”

Anonymous: Wait! Before concluding your thoughts, I want to ask you why some scholars always blame

some nebulous “imperialists” for Africa’s problems. For me, Africans (Nigerians) are their own problem!

For instance, Nigeria has been independent since 1960; then, why’re you still engaging in blame shifting?

Acada: Yes, it’s true that Africans are part of their own problems; I agree that Africans haven’t been

able, or have refused, to solve these problems! It’s unfortunate! It’s shameful! Yet, it has deeper roots

than that! The roots are anchored in history! It has a lot to do with the about 400 years of African slave

trade that started in the 15 th century lasting through the 19 th century! It also has to do with the over 50 or so

years of institutionalised British colonialism of Nigeria. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not engaging in any

type of escapism especially with the fact that slavery also existed in Europe since at least as far back as

Mycenaean Greece, so also was the various types of colonialism there; meaning that the Europeans also

enslaved and colonised themselves in the past! By and large, morality may be argued but slave trade and

colonialism – as means of production – were about business and capital accumulation! I strongly agree

that “…..the aim of capitalism is to amass capital by a few who have the knowledge and wherewithal to

so do…..” While European slave trade ended within Europe around the 15 th century, it was about that time

that it was started in the West African coasts! What I’m trying to say is that we must be truthful to

ourselves about our history and where we might have got things wrong. Either African (Nigerians) like it

or not, their relationship with the imperialists, I earlier alluded to, will be influenced by politico-economic

factors! I’ll finally conclude by using the words of Eric John Ernest Hobsbawn (1917–2012) to assert that

imperialists are “…..governed by the first commandment of….. [the late 18 th /early 19 th century], to buy in

the cheapest market and to sell in the dearest…..and providing an export surplus which helps [them] to

secure capital imports….. [in] a world market largely monopolised by a single producing nation…..”

*Prof. Erakhrumen currently teaches at the Department of Forest Resources and Wildlife

Management, University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria.