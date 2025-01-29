NAFDAC Shuts Down 250 Factories Producing Fake Hennessy, Coca-Cola, Others In Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has closed the popular Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, for the second time in two years.

According to the agency, it found and seized fake and substandard food and beverages worth over ₦5 billion in its latest operation which was tagged “Operation Clean Up Aba”.

It is worth mentioning that the market has the tag as a hub for Africa’s largest counterfeit wine and beverage cartel and it is known by many for producing fake alcoholic drinks, carbonated beverages, and food products.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement she signed on Tuesday, stated that the raid is “the most decisive action in the history of the market”.

“This is a major step toward safeguarding public health and curbing the circulation of fake products in Nigeria,” Adeyeye said.

In the course of the operation, over 240 makeshift factories were found to be producing fake products under unsanitary conditions.

According to Adeyeye, these factories make use of harmful chemicals, contaminated water and recycled bottles to make fake versions of popular brands, like Hennessy, Seaman Schnapps, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Peak Milk and Hollandia Yoghurt.

“These criminal elements use unhygienic sources of water, saccharin, colouring agents, and harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption. The adulteration of alcoholic beverages involves cheaper sugars and starches instead of fruits or grapes,” Adeyeye explained.

She also disclosed that over 1,500 cartons of fake products were destroyed on-site and the total street value of the seized and destroyed goods estimated at ₦5 billion.

The agency applauded the Abia State Government, led by Governor Alex Otti, for encouraging the raid.

“The unwavering support of Governor Alex Otti, the Mayor of Aba South, and the interim market management committee has been critical to the success of Operation Clean Up Aba,” the Director-General said.