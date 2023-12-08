Tinubu Appoints NCDMB Governing Council, Management Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:

(1) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman / HMS, Petroleum Resources

(2) Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary

(3) Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member / EVP Upstream, NNPCL

(4) Gbenga Komolafe — Member / CEO, NUPRC

(5) Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member

(6) Nicolas Odinuwe — Member

(7) Rapheal Samuel — Member

(8) Sadiq Abubakar — Member

(9) Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member

The statement further said Tinubu expects the highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of his administration.





