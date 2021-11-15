W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

ASUU Gives FG Three-Week Ultimatum Over Lingering Demands

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, November 15th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday  has given  the Federal Government an ultimatum of three weeks over failure to fulfill lingering demands.

This is coming as the Senior Staff Association of Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities met today to deliberate next moves over the failure of the Federal Government to meet the union’s demands.

African Examiner reports that the Federal Government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the unions last year and had promised to fulfill demands ranging from payment of earned allowances, introduction of the UTAS platform for University workers, payment of revitalization fund for Universities among others.

Speaking at the University of Abuja on Monday, the National President of the Union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, lamented the failure of the Federal Government to attend to the needs of the union which has left them with no choice.



“We are giving the Federal Government a three week ultimatum, if after three weeks they don’t meet our demands, we will be going on strike.

“We believe we have tried enough by giving them enough time.”

