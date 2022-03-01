2023: Sowore Joins Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has officially joined the race for Nigeria’s president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sowore announced this on Tuesday on his verified Facebook page saying that he would be contesting for the presidency on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

It could be recalled that the activist while accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of arresting and slamming fresh charges against him, disclosed that he would soon officially declare his presidential ambition.

“They took me to their detention when they were tired; they came and call me that I should be going home.

“So I’m heading home now, no reason to worry, we know why this is happening, they are afraid of the future, they are afraid, Sowore will declare very soon and become the president of Nigeria; you can’t stop me”, he said in a post on his social media handle.