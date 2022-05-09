ASUU Strike: Sowore Plans Mass Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian activist and 2023 presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has begun the mobilization of nationwide protest concerning the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

African Examiner recalls that ASUU shut down public universities in February 14 since their demands were yet to be met by the Federal Government and the union extended the strike on Monday for another 12 weeks.

This development has sparked social media reactions as students and parents kicked against the incessant strike actions in the universities.

Joining the fray, Sowore in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, stated that he is ready to go to prison to make sure that Nigerian students get justice.

In organizing the protest, the activist tasked Nigerian students to be ready to shut down everything until the Federal Government resolves issues with the lecturers.

He said: “I call on Nigerian students to take on the insensitive @MBuhari Regime. We are planning mass action(s) nationwide.

“Please indicate your readiness, don’t be afraid, I am willing to go to prison or lay down my life to ensure you have a future.

“Nigerian youths/students must teach these inhuman political rulers playing Russian roulette with their future a BIG lesson.

“Let the organising start now, shut down everything with mass action, stop everything until our higher institutions are well funded #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”