Credible Candidates: Non Party Affiliation Polling Boot Vanguard Inaugurated In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to ensure that only credible leaders with capacity are enthroned in the State come 2023 general election irrespective of party affiliation, a political pressure group under the auspices of Enugu State Polling booth Vanguard (ESPBV) has been Inaugurated in the State.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the State, Local government, ward, and polling units held in Enugu weekend, the State Convener, and a Chieftain of All progressive Congress APC in the State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, said the group is across party line, and “our interest is to support a credible Candidate irrespective of party affiliation.

He said the organization which was founded this year 2022, will be giving directions to the electorate, adding that it set out for itself, to be a leading force to optimally mobilize voters at the grassroots to support and canvass for votes Credible Candidates, irrespective of political affiliation and creed.

Ude, hinted that its membership cuts across the entire polling units in Enugu state and beyond.

According to the Convener, it’s mission includes, to “mobilize votes for credible Candidates across the entire polling units in the state and beyond, educate voters on the need to support a Candidate based on his political manifesto.

The group further stated that, there is need for the committee to sensitize the electorate at the grassroots on the need to obtain their permanent Voters card PVC, stressing that the organization is made up of highly trained and vast experienced politicians ready to canvass votes, support and deliver each polling unit to the delight of the political candidate.

He said the body comprises men and women of Enugu State who have resolved to come together to form a strong political force irrespective of party, hinting that at the appropriate time manifestos of all the Candidates and their political parties would be analyzed and the best one will be picked.

“This organization is going to be responsible for the searching of a credible Candidates that will be Governor of Enugu State and other positions come 2023.

“Polling Unit Vanguard is a credible organization that cut across all Political Parties in Enugu State such as APC, PDP, APGA, Labour Accord party amongst others.

African Examiner Correspondent who covered the event observed that it was graced by several notable Politicians, religious and traditional Rulers in the State.

Some of the notable politicians who sent Representatives to the occasion were, Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, 2023 People’s Democratic party PDP presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, immediate past Chairman of APC in the State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, PDP Governorship Candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Mba, amongst others.

Ude, further emphasized that the key aim of the organization is to elect the best and most popular Candidate as Governor of Enugu State in 2023.

He explained that the “Enugu State Polling unit vanguard offers us opportunity to be actively involved in political activities of our State.

“It therefore become imperative for us to align with other politicians of various background to have a strong impact in the coming elections particularly in Enugu state.

In a brief remark, a former member of the State House of Assembly, and Co -Convener of the group, Hon. Nelson Uduji, called on the members to take the project very seriously for the interest of the state.

He revealed that the members of the newly formed group are people from various political parties in Enugu state who has the desire of electing right candidates across all political platforms in state come 2023.

The Ex- lawmaker, said one of the interesting objective of the organization is to mobilize votes for credible candidates in the state during the forthcoming general election.