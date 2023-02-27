Atiku Triumphs In Adamawa

Atiku Triumphs In AdamawaFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, February 27th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in his state, Adamawa.
The former vice president polled 417,611, while his closest rival in the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, got 182,881, with the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, coming a distant third with 105,648 votes
The result was announced by state collation officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, who is also the deputy vice chancellor of the University of Maiduguri. The INEC returning officer in the state is Hudu Yunusa
See results below
Total registered voters – 2,186,465
TOotal accredited voters – 764,834
A – 654
AA – 536
AAC – 646
ADC – 3,398
ADP – 1,906
APC – 182,881
APGA – 887
APM – 650
APP – 372
BP – 522
LP – 105,648
NNPP – 8,006
NRM – 1,563
PDP – 417,611
PRP – 701
SDP – 1,944
YPP – 958
ZLP – 2,257
Total valid votes – 731,140
Rejected votes – 30,481
Total votes cast – 761,621
