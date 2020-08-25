Viral Video: I Have No Apology To Offer, Fani-Kayode Speaks

Spread the love























By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has narrated his own side of the story concerning the viral video where he verbally attacked a journalist.

In the video, the ex-minister had shouted at Eyo Charles, a reporter of Daily Trust before ending a press briefing in Calabar.

The reporter had asked if his trips were being “bankrolled” and the former minister got angry.

“I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any questions from this man,” the ex-minister said angrily.

In a statement the former minister had stated that he was insulted by the journalist and he had no apology to offer.

His words: “During my tour of the South and after a long and successful press conference in Calabar, Cross Rivers state, a journalist put up his hand for the last question and said: Well we do not know who is bankrolling you,” he said.

“Below is my response and I have no apology to offer for it… This is not a question but an assertion and an insult. And if this insulting assertion were made before (Donald) Trump or OBJ (Olusegun Obasanjo), I know how they would have reacted.

“The young man apologised to me during the press conference and sent his apologies to me after the conference. I have accepted his apologies in good faith and moved on.

“I have always had respect for journalists and I always will. Those of them that know me or have worked with or for me over the last 30 years can attest to that.”

The ex-minister added that there is a difference between asking a question and “offering a gratuitous insult.”

“This is all the more so when it is clear that the assertion was sponsored and engineered by my political enemies who wanted to use the young man to insult and embarrass me and question my integrity. Well they got more than they bargained for.” he said.

“I repeat this was not a question but an assertion and an insult and I will not accept that from any man born of woman. Thank you.”

View the viral video below:

Spread the love





















