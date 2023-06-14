Author Wants To Feature Self-made Black American Millionaires In New Book

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular African American author and wealth advisor, Chuck Starks is currently seeking self-made Black millionaires, who are based in America, to feature in his new book.

Starks, a Black American raised in Rio Linda, a rural area outside of Sacramento, California, is the author of the critically acclaimed book, “Get Rich While Black… Without Being an Athlete, Entertainer or Drug Dealer (REVISED)”.

A self-made millionaire himself, he was in the technology business for over 30 years and started investing in income-producing real estate and currently has a net worth of over $2 million.

Notably, Get Rich While Black… (REVISED) gives Black Americans the real reason they are poor in America (net worth almost 90 percent less than whites) and how to overcome racism and become financially successful.

This prosperity provoking publication outlines ways for Black Americans to become financially successful and maybe millionaires without the almost impossible task of being a professional athlete or entertainer.

“Unfortunately, some Black people feel that they can only become rich by selling drugs or committing other crimes, and we know how that story ends; prison, premature death, or both”, Starks said while referring to the book.

It also gives Black Americans a proven plan to get and maintain generational wealth, without literally killing themselves working 2 or more jobs or attempting the almost impossible task of becoming a professional athlete or entertainer.

The author said there is no other book that directly confronts institutionalized racism in virtually all areas of Black life in America.

According to the most recent data available, 76 percent of US millionaires are white or Caucasian. Black American and Asian millionaires each accounted for just 8 percent. Hispanics made up 7 percent of the total millionaire population.

Seeking to increase the number of Black millionaires in America, Starks says that his new book that will include stories of ordinary Black entrepreneurs that have navigated the institutionalized racism of America and reached financial success.

He also stated that he would like to hear from other millionaires to discuss their strategies for acquiring wealth and maintaining and growing their wealth, for possible inclusion in his next book.

“Entrepreneurs and investors with a net worth of over $1,000,000 interested in being interviewed for this book should contact him directly at (916) 206-2485 or saclandco@aol.com”, a statement made available to the media further disclosed.





