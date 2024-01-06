‘Avoidable Errors’ In Kaduna Bombing Cannot Be Repeated, Says Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday described the recent bombing in Kaduna State as a series of avoidable errors, saying it cannot be repeated.

Last December, a deadly military airstrike killed at least 85 people and injured several others at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of the North-Western state. The incident drew condemnation from many, with the army claiming responsibility and apologising.

A month later, President Tinubu harped on the need for coordination among security agencies in ridding the nation of internal threats.

Addressing security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House, in Abuja, on Friday, warned the military against failing in their responsibilities.

“The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated,” the President was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

“I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this; until we can bring our troops back to their localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme.

“I do not play with my intelligence reports. I have multiple lines of sight. The Navy and sister branches must step up their game to achieve our aims for the benefit of all Nigerians. All malign actors will be aggressively uprooted from our midst. Those working against the national agenda from within and without will meet justice. Your task is clear. We will sustain our momentum. Failure is not an option under my leadership.”

He said while good progress is being made with the elimination of some security threats across multiple theatres, success will ultimately be defined by a final conclusion to the multi-dimensional menace.





