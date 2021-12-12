Bandits Abduct Sheikh Gumi’s Brother

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has stated that his senior brother has been abducted by bandits, saying they demanded ransom to regain his freedom.

Gumi disclosed this in an interview with some journalists in Gusau, saying his senior brother was abducted because he made a case for bandits and for visiting them in their forest conclaves.

He, however, begged for the release of his brother, saying he had also been a victim of the bandits on several occasions.

“Also in our mosque, we have paid a ransom. Even now, somebody is asking me to assist him to pay the ransom. Our family driver who happens to be our relative, his son, a private soldier, was killed by bandits. So now I can’t support such people?” Gumi said.

It could be recalled that the cleric had stated that his efforts with bandits have been sabotaged recently and he has stopped meeting with bandits because it will be dangerous for him to continue to engage with them.