Bandits Impose ₦100m Levy On Zamfara Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Gide has demanded over ₦100 million in levies from 23 communities in the Tsafe West under the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Other communities affected include Kwaren Mai-Saje (N10 million), Magazawa (N10 million), Gijin-Zama (N8.5 million), Giwa (N7 million), Kauyen Magaji (N7 million), and Barebari (N6 million).

Additional villages targeted by the bandits include Unguwar Rogo (N5 million), Machiya (N5 million), Katuga (N5 million), Magazu (N5 million), Tsageru (N5 million), Gidan-Anne (N7 million), Unguwar Dan Halima (N5 million), Kauyen-Kane (N5 million), Kurar-Mota (N6 million), Kibari (N3 million), Sabon-Garin Bakin Gulbi (N2.5 million), Karda (N5 million), Dakolo (N5 million), and Yalwa (N2.7 million).

The levy imposed by the wanted terrorist leader has created tension in the region as residents scramble to meet the demands amid fears of violent reprisals.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Dalijan, in a telephone conversation with Channels Television, confirmed the development but assured that the situation is under control.

He stated that security agencies have been deployed to the affected communities to prevent any attacks and maintain order.

“It is true, bandit kingpin Dogo Gide imposed levies on some communities, but we have deployed our men to those areas, nobody will threaten them, security agencies are in those communities.”

CP Dalijan added that no village or community has been deserted

“No community has been deserted, and nobody has fled their homes due to the threats,” Dalijan said, emphasizing the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents in the region.

The imposition of levies by bandits has become a recurring strategy to extort rural communities in Zamfara, which has been plagued by insecurity.

Residents are calling for more decisive government action to end the menace and restore peace to the state.