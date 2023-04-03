Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s Wife Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ifeoma Kalu, the wife of former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, is dead. She died at the age of 61.

The lawmaker announced this in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, April 03, 2023.

In the post, Senator Kalu stated that his late wife was a virtuous woman who was dedicated to serving God and humanity.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61. She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.”

The cause of her death was not stated in the statement as at the time of filing this report but according to reports, a memorial service for Ifeoma Kalu is scheduled to be held in the United States of America.