Bandits Kill Seven, Kidnap 18 In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bandits have killed no fewer than seven persons in four villages across Igabi, Chikun and Zangon-Kataf local councils of Kaduna State, while 18 others have been reported kidnapped in Udawa along Birnin Gwari/Kaduna road.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the killing, yesterday, did not confirm abduction of the 18 villagers, but a community leader in Udawa, Muhammed Umaru, said one person was killed and 18 kidnapped when bandits attacked Angwar Zalla in Udawa yesterday.

Also, former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chief Kemi Nshe, and a lecturer of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, Dr. Monday Hassan, have been abducted.

Their kidnap was confirmed yesterday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of (PLASU), James Agam.

Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Ishaku Takwa, said he was aware but had no details.

No ransom has been demanded on any of the captives.

However, two more of the 121 kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna, have been released by the bandits.