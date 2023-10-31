Naira Marley, Sam Larry File N40m Breach Of Fundamental Rights Suit Against Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Detained Nigerian Singer, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley and his Associate Sam Larry have filed a N40 million breach of fundamental human rights suit before a Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), who filed the suit on behalf of his clients, is suing the Nigeria Police for breach of his clients’ right to personal liberty.

Joined as respondents in the suit are: Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Waheed Ayilara, Deputy Commissioner of Police Homicide Section Panti, and the Chief Magistrate Court One Yaba.

Ojo argued that the detention of his clients from Oct. 4, on the orders of the Magistrates’ court had since expired on Oct.26.

He is therefore, seeking an order of the court, releasing the applicants forthwith.

Besides, counsel is claiming the sum of N40 million against the respondents, for breach of the applicants right to personal liberty.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the application.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marley and his associate, Larry, were detained by the police, in connection with death of Nigerian artiste, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”.

NAN recalls that the trial of Marley before a Federal High Court Lagos, over alleged cyber crime was stalled on Monday, (yesterday), following his absence from court.

Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations bordering on credit card fraud.

The defendant, who sang the popular song: “Am I a yahoo boy”, was arraigned on May 20, 2019 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The court had granted him bail.

Meanwhile, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, had on Oct. 6, ordered a production warrant of the defendant, following his absence from court as he was being detained by the police, over the death of Mohbad.

At the last adjourned date (yesterday) Marley’s lawyer, informed the court that the police, yet again, failed to produce his client in court

The court had consequently, adjourned the case until Nov. 13 and 30, prompting the defence lawyer to institute a N40 million breach of fundamental human rights suit against the police.(NAN)





