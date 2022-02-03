Bandits Kill Village Head, Four Others In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected bandits on Thursday, murdered a village head, Jafaru Rabi’u, and kidnapped a yet-to-be-identified lady at Daddara Liman, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday night.

Mallam Yunusa, a resident in the area, stated that the terrorists also killed four other people at the nearby Daddara village located within the same Council.

He stated that the bandits looted several household items, as the villagers ran for safety.

SP Gambo Isah, Public relations officer, Katsina Police Command, has since confirmed the incident.

Isah stated that the bandits carrying sophisticated weapons attacked the village (Daddara Liman) around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and began shooting.

According to him, the DPO in the area alongside military personnel engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel before they ran away.

He stated that the DPO and military personnel pursued them but five people, including the village head, were killed by bandits and one person is still missing.