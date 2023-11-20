Bayelsa APC Elders Slam Jonathan Over Mother’s Relocation Comment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress Elders Council on Sunday berated former President Goodluck Jonathan for his comment that he would have relocated his mother to Abuja if the APC had won the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in the state.

The African Examiner recalls that Jonathan, who raised concern over security issues that, would have rocked the state if Governor Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, did not the election, reportedly made the statement when he paid a congratulatory visit to the governor in Yenagoa on Friday.

However, the APC elders council frowned at the comment in a signed statement on Sunday by its secretary, Clarkson Ayebaepreye, describing the former president as someone battling “political midlife crises”.

The statement said: “We do not know how low Jonathan can still go in his quest to satisfy his paymasters which, sadly, as a former President, were to rightly be his subordinates. Every now and then he is at Creek Haven (Bayelsa Government House) jotting orders from Diri. No former President has reduced himself to such standards.

“On the issue of violence, Jonathan remembers things differently. Bayelsans have faced both physical and economic violence in the state than at any other time during the last three years. It’s in the news, that we the APC campaigned under a hail of violence.

“Nembe-Bassambiri was overrun by state-inspired thugs until the IGP SWAT team moved in and restored order, a move the community rejoiced over and the governor lamented over. We still remember how our chieftains and supporters were attacked at will in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area. There were skirmishes across the state, all these are documented. So what peace is Jonathan talking about?

“Was APC in power when he, Jonathan’s uncle, was kidnapped? Was APC or Sylva in power when his house at Otuoke was attacked by gunmen? Was APC and Sylva in power when his convoy was attacked? Was APC and Sylva in power when his kinsman, Mike Ogiasa, was kidnapped and dehumanized?

“Jonathan cannot keep aiding and abetting violence and incompetence just to forward his confusing political ambitions. The only part of his politics that is clear is his personal hatred for the APC, a rookie party that upstaged him in 2015 as President.

“He should stop going around with the tag of a statesman, he is clearly neck-deep in politics. We have not forgotten that he supported Peter Obi over President Tinubu of the APC in the last presidential elections and just days to the Bayelsa State gubernatorial elections, he was hurriedly packaged to openly endorse Governor Diri and the PDP.

“Everyone is aware of his PDP by day, and APC by night politics to the extent he almost nominated the Minister from Bayelsa State, a move which failed at the final moments. If you remember our group did a press statement to that effect.

“Jonathan should respect the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the most exalted office in our country which he has held. Some of his desperate political moves and alignments are below expectations, especially being used as a puppet by a state governor.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



