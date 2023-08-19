BBNaija All Stars: Doctors Say I May Never Have Kids – Uriel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has opened up concerning her struggle with amenorrhea which lasted for four years.

Amenorrhea in medical terms is the absence of menstruation in the reproductive years which is between puberty and menopause.

The 35-year-old singer in a chat with Hero Daniels stated that the health challenge was “the lowest point” of her life.

She said: “Before I decided to embark on a health journey, I had health challenges. One of them was that I didn’t see my period for four years. And I remember going to the doctors in the UK, and they told me that there was a high possibility that I would never be able to have children. That time, my niece was two years old and I remember leaving the office thinking, ‘Oh! I will never be able to have a child.’

“I went into a state of depression. I was so depressed that I couldn’t watch kids on TV. I hated going past schools or parks because I would be reminded constantly that I may not be able to be a mother. So, it reached a point where I said, ‘Okay, if I can’t be a mother, I would have my niece as mine.’ And that is why, till today, we [my niece and I] are very close because she looks at me as a second mother.”





