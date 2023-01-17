Bbtitans: South African Becomes Show’s First Head Of House

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South African housemate, Mmeli, is the new and first Big Brother Titan’s Head of House.

Mmeli received the title “Head of House” after he won the HoH house game held on Monday night.

The African Examiner writes that the game had both male and female players divided as they competed against their fellow gender.

In the game, the housemates made six paper planes and later threw them as far as they possibly could, and the top two housemates from the male and female groups with the farthest paper planes were picked to compete in the HoH game.

Nigerian housemates, Olivia and Jenni won the female group, while Mmeli and Lukay from South Africa won the male group. The four of them were later made to slug it out as they competed in a dice-throwing game.

Before throwing their dice on the table, they were directed to roll them in a cup. The number of their die would be the one that was noted on the board and the winning housemate will be the one that got the highest total numbers.

Mmeli won the game and emerged as the first HoH in the BBTitans’ edition.

He received a badge to identify him and he won’t be up for eviction nomination this week. Mmeli chose Ipeleng to share his exclusive access to the HoH bedroom and HoH benefits with.