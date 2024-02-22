Be Truly Independent To Save Nigeria’s Democracy From Total Collapse’, Stakeholders Urge INEC, Judiciary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stakeholders at a one – day enlightenment workshop on the key points, sections and provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Judiciary to be truly independent by resisting all forms of manipulation by money – bag politicians in order to save democracy in Nigeria from total collapse.

They made the call Wednesday in Enugu during the Seminar organized by Actionaid and funded by Ford Foundation, even as they also urged Nigerias to make out time to read the Electoral Act as a means of acquiring more information and knowledge about their rights as citizens.

According to the participants, the call became necessary because of their experiences during the last 2023 general elections in the country, adding that if nothing was done to check the ‘ugly development’ Nigerians might find it very difficult to participate in future elections in the country.

The participants who did not hide their feelings about what they described as poor conduct of the 2023 general elections by INEC, blamed everything that transpired on manipulation by politicians who left no stone unturned in ensuring victory for their parties and candidates at all costs.

They maintained that the importance of INEC and the Judiciary being truly independent cannot be over emphasized, pointing out that it would go a long way in restoring people’s confidence in the two important organizations.

Some of them who spoke to newsmen at the end of the programme, expressed satisfaction over what they learnt during the workshop, adding that with full knowledge of the provisions of the Electoral Act, they are now well equipped to fight for their rights as citizens.

While commending the organizers for their efforts in educating the people acquire more knowledge about the provisions of the Electoral Act, they implored them not to relent in their efforts, describing the seminar as a step in the right direction.

Speaking to Journalists stortly after the end of the Workshop, the Project Coordinator, Citizens Led Engagement on Accountability in Post – Election Justice Delivery in Nigeria CLEAP, Adesuwa Iluobe, explained that the aim of the seminar was to educate and sensitize the people on the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Adesuwa stated that Ford foundation and Actionaid will not relent in their efforts to educate Nigerians on the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, pointing out that this would go a long way in assisting them to know their rights and privileges as citizens of Nigeria.

She said :”We want Nigerians to be fully equipped with the right knowledge of the provisions of the Electoral Act, to be able to hold INEC, or the Judiciary accountable if need be, so that fact can be verified after conduct of elections in Nigeria”.

“We will continue with the education of the people which is for the 2027 general elections. We want more people to be enlightened about the provisions of the Electoral Act, so that it will not be business as usual in 2027”.

While calling on politicians and their political parties to shun corrupt in all ramifications, Adesuwa further stated, “we want a government that is taking a bold step to dismantle all forms of corruption in Nigeria”.

The Coordinator also appealed to the Judiciary to ensure that citizens get justice at all times whenever they have the need to approach the court.