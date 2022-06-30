5 Die, Nine Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Road Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five persons were confirmed dead while nine sustained injuries when a Toyota Hiace bus caught fire in motion in the Ogere area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta yesterday.

Umar said the accident happened yesterday morning.

The sector commander said the lone accident was as a result of mechanical deficiency which resulted in fire outbreak.

“A total of 14 people were involved comprising seven male adult, four female adult, one boy and two girls.

“A total of nine people were injured comprising five men, three women and one boy.

“Five persons were recorded death from the accident comprising two men, one woman and two girls,” he said.

The FRSC boss said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.