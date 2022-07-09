Benue Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The abducted Catholic priest in Otukpo, Benue State, Reverend Fr. Peter Amodu, has regained freedom.

According to available information, the priest, who is in charge of Holy Ghost Parish at Eke-Olengbeche under the Otukpo diocese, was released on Friday around 8:30 pm.

African Examiner recalls that the priest was abducted on Wednesday around 5:00 pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo road while he was going to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

In a statement issued by the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr Joseph Itodo, the statement stated that the priest was released late hours of Friday.

The statement partly read: “It is with grateful hearts that we announce the safe release of our priest, Rev. Fr Peter Amodu from Abduction.

“Fr. Peter, who was kidnapped on July 6, 2022, at about 5:00 pm along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway, Benue State, was released unharmed today, July 8, 2022, at about 8:30 pm.”